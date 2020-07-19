8631 Rock Oak Rd

Amenities

Come out and tour this newly renovated Parkville Home today. This home comes fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a brand new washer and dryer. There will be hardwood floors through out and four spacious bedrooms. The basement will be fully finished and include one of the four bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room, and additional space for entertainment. Everything down to the light fixtures will be brand new. This is an opportunity you wont want to miss. Schedule your tour today !

-PHOTOS ARE OF MODEL PROPERTY