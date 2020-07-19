All apartments in Parkville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8631 Rock Oak Rd

8631 Rock Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8631 Rock Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Come out and tour this newly renovated Parkville Home today. This home comes fully loaded with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a brand new washer and dryer. There will be hardwood floors through out and four spacious bedrooms. The basement will be fully finished and include one of the four bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room, and additional space for entertainment. Everything down to the light fixtures will be brand new. This is an opportunity you wont want to miss. Schedule your tour today !
-PHOTOS ARE OF MODEL PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 Rock Oak Rd have any available units?
8631 Rock Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8631 Rock Oak Rd have?
Some of 8631 Rock Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 Rock Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8631 Rock Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 Rock Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8631 Rock Oak Rd is not pet friendly.
Does 8631 Rock Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 8631 Rock Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8631 Rock Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8631 Rock Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 Rock Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 8631 Rock Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8631 Rock Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 8631 Rock Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 Rock Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8631 Rock Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
