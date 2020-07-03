All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 7816 Wilson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
7816 Wilson Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:15 AM

7816 Wilson Avenue

7816 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7816 Wilson Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Over 1400 sq ft Colonial home
3 Bedrooms,
1.5 Bathrooms
Spacious Living Room, Formal Dining Room,
Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar and a large family room addition.
Plenty of outdoor living space, fenced Backyard
Large Deck
New furnace in 2014 & updated efficient radiator heat. . Lower Rec room with half bath .
Garage.
Central A/C

All Utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!!
Available Features: Comcast, Viasat, Dish, DirectTV and Verizon Service available in the area.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
7816 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7816 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 7816 Wilson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7816 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7816 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7816 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 7816 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 7816 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7816 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College