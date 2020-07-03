7816 Wilson Avenue

Amenities
Over 1400 sq ft Colonial home
3 Bedrooms,
1.5 Bathrooms
Spacious Living Room, Formal Dining Room,
Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar and a large family room addition.
Plenty of outdoor living space, fenced Backyard
Large Deck
New furnace in 2014 & updated efficient radiator heat. . Lower Rec room with half bath .
Garage.
Central A/C
All Utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!!
Available Features: Comcast, Viasat, Dish, DirectTV and Verizon Service available in the area.
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
2.443.741.1691 click 2
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.