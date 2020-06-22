All apartments in Parkville
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

7710 Queen Anne Dr

7710 Queen Anne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7710 Queen Anne Drive, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Cape Cod- Parkville, MD - Don't miss out on this 2 bed 2 bath unit with the option for a 3rd bedroom with a finished attic space. This home offers an updated kitchen, wood floors, fenced in yard, deck, driveway parking along with a garage and shed for storage. Minutes from I-695 and restaurants.

Call now and set an appointment to view this home!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Voucher Holders Welcome

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Queen Anne Dr have any available units?
7710 Queen Anne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 Queen Anne Dr have?
Some of 7710 Queen Anne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Queen Anne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Queen Anne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Queen Anne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7710 Queen Anne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 7710 Queen Anne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7710 Queen Anne Dr offers parking.
Does 7710 Queen Anne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Queen Anne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Queen Anne Dr have a pool?
No, 7710 Queen Anne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Queen Anne Dr have accessible units?
No, 7710 Queen Anne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Queen Anne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 Queen Anne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
