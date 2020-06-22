7710 Queen Anne Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Cape Cod- Parkville, MD - Don't miss out on this 2 bed 2 bath unit with the option for a 3rd bedroom with a finished attic space. This home offers an updated kitchen, wood floors, fenced in yard, deck, driveway parking along with a garage and shed for storage. Minutes from I-695 and restaurants.



Call now and set an appointment to view this home!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Voucher Holders Welcome



No Pets Allowed



