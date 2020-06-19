Amenities

2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect for entertaining! Comfortable bedrooms feature the same hardwood flooring as the main living area and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination! Unfinished storage loft and full basement with laundry area complete this must-see floorplan! Conveniently located just off Harford Road with easy beltway access!



One cat welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Dogs Allowed



