Parkville, MD
2913 Manns Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2913 Manns Avenue

2913 Manns Avenue
Location

2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect for entertaining! Comfortable bedrooms feature the same hardwood flooring as the main living area and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination! Unfinished storage loft and full basement with laundry area complete this must-see floorplan! Conveniently located just off Harford Road with easy beltway access!

One cat welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2852247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Manns Avenue have any available units?
2913 Manns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Manns Avenue have?
Some of 2913 Manns Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Manns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Manns Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Manns Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Manns Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Manns Avenue offer parking?
No, 2913 Manns Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Manns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 Manns Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Manns Avenue have a pool?
No, 2913 Manns Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Manns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2913 Manns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Manns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Manns Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
