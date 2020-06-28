All apartments in Parkville
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

1623 Melby Ct.

1623 Melby Court · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Melby Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
•3BR 1BATH end of group townhouse located in the Parkville neighborhood of Baltimore County
•Laminate flooring throughout 1st floor; wall to wall carpet in bedrooms
•Charming kitchen with side entrance to covered patio
•Central AC
•Large fenced in yard
•Nearby Schools include Halstead Academy, Loch Raven Academy, and Parkville High
•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
•NO BASEMENT
•NO PETS

For more information or to schedule a showing, reply with your name and phone number, or you can leave a message with Jenni at 410-921-9727.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Melby Ct. have any available units?
1623 Melby Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Melby Ct. have?
Some of 1623 Melby Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Melby Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Melby Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Melby Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Melby Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1623 Melby Ct. offer parking?
No, 1623 Melby Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1623 Melby Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Melby Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Melby Ct. have a pool?
No, 1623 Melby Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Melby Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1623 Melby Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Melby Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Melby Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
