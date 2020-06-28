1623 Melby Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

•3BR 1BATH end of group townhouse located in the Parkville neighborhood of Baltimore County

•Laminate flooring throughout 1st floor; wall to wall carpet in bedrooms

•Charming kitchen with side entrance to covered patio

•Central AC

•Large fenced in yard

•Nearby Schools include Halstead Academy, Loch Raven Academy, and Parkville High

•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

•NO BASEMENT

•NO PETS



For more information or to schedule a showing, reply with your name and phone number, or you can leave a message with Jenni at 410-921-9727.