Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/30!** July rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 full bath END OF GROUP row home! Hardwood floors throughout! Fresh paint! Kitchen has pretty glass tile backsplash, and glass front cabinets. Gas utilities means lower BGE bills! Side windows allow for extra natural light! Door leading from the kitchen to the deck has built in interior blinds! Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets ok case by case.