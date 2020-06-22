All apartments in Parkville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

15 Tommy True Ct

15 Tommy True Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Tommy True Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom Town House in Parkville - Property Id: 286630

Updated townhouse available now in Parkville. 3-bedroom, 2 bath with a finished lower level, fenced rear yard and wood deck. Freshly painted with new carpeting in the living room and stairs. Separate living room and dining room area. The kitchen has updated counter tops, a double door pantry with plenty of shelving, cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances: microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric stove. In the finished lower level area there is a fully carpeted family room, laundry area with a washer and dryer, along with a bonus room that could be used as an office , guest room, etc. Lower level has 2nd full bath, shower only. Second floor features the three carpeted bedrooms with closets and ceiling fan light fixtures. Full bathroom finishes this level. Central AC. Electric heat pump. Security deposit required. Application fee applies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286630
Property Id 286630

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Tommy True Ct have any available units?
15 Tommy True Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Tommy True Ct have?
Some of 15 Tommy True Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Tommy True Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15 Tommy True Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Tommy True Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15 Tommy True Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 15 Tommy True Ct offer parking?
No, 15 Tommy True Ct does not offer parking.
Does 15 Tommy True Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Tommy True Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Tommy True Ct have a pool?
No, 15 Tommy True Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15 Tommy True Ct have accessible units?
No, 15 Tommy True Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Tommy True Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Tommy True Ct has units with dishwashers.

