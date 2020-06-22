15 Tommy True Ct

Amenities

Updated townhouse available now in Parkville. 3-bedroom, 2 bath with a finished lower level, fenced rear yard and wood deck. Freshly painted with new carpeting in the living room and stairs. Separate living room and dining room area. The kitchen has updated counter tops, a double door pantry with plenty of shelving, cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances: microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric stove. In the finished lower level area there is a fully carpeted family room, laundry area with a washer and dryer, along with a bonus room that could be used as an office , guest room, etc. Lower level has 2nd full bath, shower only. Second floor features the three carpeted bedrooms with closets and ceiling fan light fixtures. Full bathroom finishes this level. Central AC. Electric heat pump. Security deposit required. Application fee applies

No Pets Allowed



