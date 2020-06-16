All apartments in Parkville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:04 PM

15 TERRON COURT

15 Terron Court · (410) 902-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Terron Court, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
If you are looking to live in modern luxury than this is the one you've been waiting for. The floors are original but refinished for traditional Baltimore charm. The entire home is tastefully done with neutral light grey walls and classic white trim. The living room has a huge front window that drenches the home in natural light. The dining room is open to the totally renovated kitchen and is the perfect entertaining space for your next dinner party. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, stunning granite counters, trendy white cabinets and a designer contemporary tile backsplash. The bedrooms are a great size with hardwood floors, and good closet space. The full bathroom upstairs has been renovated and has a gorgeous tiled shower/tub and continues with the grey/white palette. The lower level is the perfect man-cave or playroom and even has a full renovated bathroom. This amazing home is convenient to shopping, major commuter routes, and most anything else you could ever need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 TERRON COURT have any available units?
15 TERRON COURT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 TERRON COURT have?
Some of 15 TERRON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 TERRON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15 TERRON COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 TERRON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15 TERRON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 15 TERRON COURT offer parking?
No, 15 TERRON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15 TERRON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 TERRON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 TERRON COURT have a pool?
No, 15 TERRON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15 TERRON COURT have accessible units?
No, 15 TERRON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 TERRON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 TERRON COURT has units with dishwashers.
