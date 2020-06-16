15 TERRON COURT

Amenities

If you are looking to live in modern luxury than this is the one you've been waiting for. The floors are original but refinished for traditional Baltimore charm. The entire home is tastefully done with neutral light grey walls and classic white trim. The living room has a huge front window that drenches the home in natural light. The dining room is open to the totally renovated kitchen and is the perfect entertaining space for your next dinner party. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, stunning granite counters, trendy white cabinets and a designer contemporary tile backsplash. The bedrooms are a great size with hardwood floors, and good closet space. The full bathroom upstairs has been renovated and has a gorgeous tiled shower/tub and continues with the grey/white palette. The lower level is the perfect man-cave or playroom and even has a full renovated bathroom. This amazing home is convenient to shopping, major commuter routes, and most anything else you could ever need!