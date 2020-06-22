All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 1327 Dalton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
1327 Dalton Rd
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

1327 Dalton Rd

1327 Dalton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1327 Dalton Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View this beautiful fully renovated home located in Parkville, MD. Inclusive of brand new appliances and washer and dryer, partially fenced yard with parking at the rear of the home. Has brand new HVAC system & hot water heater. Gorgeous wood flooring all throughout, neutral paint colors and so much more! Easy access to major routes, few minutes from Towson, close to great restaurants, shopping center and more! Do not wait, call us now and set an appointment!

*Vouchers Accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Dalton Rd have any available units?
1327 Dalton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Dalton Rd have?
Some of 1327 Dalton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Dalton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Dalton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Dalton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Dalton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Dalton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Dalton Rd offers parking.
Does 1327 Dalton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 Dalton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Dalton Rd have a pool?
No, 1327 Dalton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Dalton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1327 Dalton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Dalton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Dalton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College