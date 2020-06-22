1327 Dalton Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View this beautiful fully renovated home located in Parkville, MD. Inclusive of brand new appliances and washer and dryer, partially fenced yard with parking at the rear of the home. Has brand new HVAC system & hot water heater. Gorgeous wood flooring all throughout, neutral paint colors and so much more! Easy access to major routes, few minutes from Towson, close to great restaurants, shopping center and more! Do not wait, call us now and set an appointment!



*Vouchers Accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit