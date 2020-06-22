All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 1302 Hillsway Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
1302 Hillsway Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1302 Hillsway Court

1302 Hillsway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 Hillsway Court, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
All of the rooms in this home are a good size.Â  The layout uses all three floors for family living.Â  Â Starting with the eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and graniteÂ countertops.Â  This level walks out to the back yard with a covered patio and dedicated parking spot.Â  Also on the ground level is the laundry and storage area with a half bath.Â  The main level is accessible from the front street.Â  You walk into a generous living room and the first of three bedrooms is on this floor.Â  It features double closets and a ceiling fan.Â  Upstairs are two other bedrooms and the hallway bath.Â  It is freshly painted, hardwood floors,Â  professionally cleaned and ready for occupancy.Â  It's zoned for Pleasant Plains Elementary School, Loch Raven Technical School, and Parkville HS.Â  A quick walk to the bus with access to Perring Parkway, stores, restaurants, etc.Â  Available Now! Call Rose 410-598-1501

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Hillsway Court have any available units?
1302 Hillsway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Hillsway Court have?
Some of 1302 Hillsway Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Hillsway Court currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Hillsway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Hillsway Court pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Hillsway Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1302 Hillsway Court offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Hillsway Court offers parking.
Does 1302 Hillsway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Hillsway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Hillsway Court have a pool?
No, 1302 Hillsway Court does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Hillsway Court have accessible units?
No, 1302 Hillsway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Hillsway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Hillsway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParkville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College