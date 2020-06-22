1302 Hillsway Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

All of the rooms in this home are a good size.Â The layout uses all three floors for family living.Â Â Starting with the eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and graniteÂ countertops.Â This level walks out to the back yard with a covered patio and dedicated parking spot.Â Also on the ground level is the laundry and storage area with a half bath.Â The main level is accessible from the front street.Â You walk into a generous living room and the first of three bedrooms is on this floor.Â It features double closets and a ceiling fan.Â Upstairs are two other bedrooms and the hallway bath.Â It is freshly painted, hardwood floors,Â professionally cleaned and ready for occupancy.Â It's zoned for Pleasant Plains Elementary School, Loch Raven Technical School, and Parkville HS.Â A quick walk to the bus with access to Perring Parkway, stores, restaurants, etc.Â Available Now! Call Rose 410-598-1501