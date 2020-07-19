1204 Halstead Rd

Amenities
Check this fully renovated home located in Parkville, MD. This unit features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer, a brand-new HVAC system, parking on the rear/ backyard. This home is located near local bus lines and shopping centers and great restaurants and easy access to I-695,few minutes from Towson, MD! This is an opportunity you surely don't want to miss.
Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit