1204 Halstead Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check this fully renovated home located in Parkville, MD. This unit features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer, a brand-new HVAC system, parking on the rear/ backyard. This home is located near local bus lines and shopping centers and great restaurants and easy access to I-695,few minutes from Towson, MD! This is an opportunity you surely don't want to miss.



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit