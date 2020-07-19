All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 1204 Halstead Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
1204 Halstead Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1204 Halstead Rd

1204 Halstead Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1204 Halstead Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check this fully renovated home located in Parkville, MD. This unit features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer, a brand-new HVAC system, parking on the rear/ backyard. This home is located near local bus lines and shopping centers and great restaurants and easy access to I-695,few minutes from Towson, MD! This is an opportunity you surely don't want to miss.

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Halstead Rd have any available units?
1204 Halstead Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Halstead Rd have?
Some of 1204 Halstead Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Halstead Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Halstead Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Halstead Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Halstead Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Halstead Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Halstead Rd offers parking.
Does 1204 Halstead Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 Halstead Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Halstead Rd have a pool?
No, 1204 Halstead Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Halstead Rd have accessible units?
No, 1204 Halstead Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Halstead Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Halstead Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College