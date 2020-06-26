This beautiful home comes with5 spacious bedrooms and a separate office there will be no want or need for additional room. The VERONA model by Ryan offers the added luxury of a morning room as well as a 2 car garage with adjoining mud room. You won't want to miss out on this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have any available units?
3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have?
Some of 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.