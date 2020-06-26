3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home comes with5 spacious bedrooms and a separate office there will be no want or need for additional room. The VERONA model by Ryan offers the added luxury of a morning room as well as a 2 car garage with adjoining mud room. You won't want to miss out on this one!