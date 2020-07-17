9424 Manor Forge Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

STUNNING Town Home in Owings Mills - Property Id: 248075



3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath EOG Townhouse in Owings Mills, Balt Co. Entrances through garage. All exterior maintenance covered through the HOA. Entrance foyer and 1st level den/office space leads to the laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Walk out to 2 car garage. 2nd level: Luxurious eat in kitchen which features a gas fireplace, pantry, wall mounted 46 Samsung flat screen television, granite countertops, storage island and stainless steel appliances- double electric oven, gas cooktop with griddle, dishwasher, and bottom refrigerator/freezer with ice maker. Spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors and powder room complete the 2nd level. On the 3rd level, the Master Bedroom Suite features bath with soaking tub, separate shower and loft area. 2nd full bath in hallway area along with the 2 carpeted bedrooms. Wired for an alarm system, if tenant wishes to activate. CAC. Gas Heat. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. 410-668-8309

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248075

Property Id 248075



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5656724)