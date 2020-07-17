All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

9424 Manor Forge Way

9424 Manor Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

9424 Manor Forest Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STUNNING Town Home in Owings Mills - Property Id: 248075

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath EOG Townhouse in Owings Mills, Balt Co. Entrances through garage. All exterior maintenance covered through the HOA. Entrance foyer and 1st level den/office space leads to the laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Walk out to 2 car garage. 2nd level: Luxurious eat in kitchen which features a gas fireplace, pantry, wall mounted 46 Samsung flat screen television, granite countertops, storage island and stainless steel appliances- double electric oven, gas cooktop with griddle, dishwasher, and bottom refrigerator/freezer with ice maker. Spacious Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors and powder room complete the 2nd level. On the 3rd level, the Master Bedroom Suite features bath with soaking tub, separate shower and loft area. 2nd full bath in hallway area along with the 2 carpeted bedrooms. Wired for an alarm system, if tenant wishes to activate. CAC. Gas Heat. Security deposit required. Application fee applies. 410-668-8309
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248075
Property Id 248075

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5656724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 Manor Forge Way have any available units?
9424 Manor Forge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9424 Manor Forge Way have?
Some of 9424 Manor Forge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 Manor Forge Way currently offering any rent specials?
9424 Manor Forge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 Manor Forge Way pet-friendly?
No, 9424 Manor Forge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9424 Manor Forge Way offer parking?
Yes, 9424 Manor Forge Way offers parking.
Does 9424 Manor Forge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 Manor Forge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 Manor Forge Way have a pool?
No, 9424 Manor Forge Way does not have a pool.
Does 9424 Manor Forge Way have accessible units?
No, 9424 Manor Forge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 Manor Forge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 Manor Forge Way has units with dishwashers.
