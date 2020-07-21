3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool

Don't miss this great condo rental opportunity in the heart of Owings Mills! Two bedroom, two bath unit in secure building with elevator! Open floorplan with tons of natural light! Kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counter tops and breakfast bar! Master suite with walk in closet and full bath with seated shower! Second bedroom features attached full bath. Roomy storage closet. Balcony/deck area off the living room is perfect for relaxing! Washer and dryer in unit! Convenient to pools, shopping, restaurants and metro.