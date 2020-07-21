All apartments in Owings Mills
3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE

3012 Hunting Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Don't miss this great condo rental opportunity in the heart of Owings Mills! Two bedroom, two bath unit in secure building with elevator! Open floorplan with tons of natural light! Kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counter tops and breakfast bar! Master suite with walk in closet and full bath with seated shower! Second bedroom features attached full bath. Roomy storage closet. Balcony/deck area off the living room is perfect for relaxing! Washer and dryer in unit! Convenient to pools, shopping, restaurants and metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 HUNTING RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
