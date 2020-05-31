All apartments in Overlea
4213 Ridge Rd Unit A

Location

4213 Ridge Rd, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Fantastic 2 bedroom apartment in quiet Nottingham neighborhood just off Bel Air Rd. Covered porch entry leads to a spacious living area with neutral carpeting and decorative fireplace! Nicely-sized eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet storage and access to the shared fenced yard. Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with custom tile shower and attractive pedestal sink. Washer and Dryer included for added convenience! Easy access to I-695 and I-95!

Cats welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5802758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A have any available units?
4213 Ridge Rd Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A have?
Some of 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Ridge Rd Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A offer parking?
No, 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A have a pool?
No, 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Ridge Rd Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

