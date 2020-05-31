4213 Ridge Rd Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Fantastic 2 bedroom apartment in quiet Nottingham neighborhood just off Bel Air Rd. Covered porch entry leads to a spacious living area with neutral carpeting and decorative fireplace! Nicely-sized eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet storage and access to the shared fenced yard. Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with custom tile shower and attractive pedestal sink. Washer and Dryer included for added convenience! Easy access to I-695 and I-95!



Cats welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5802758)