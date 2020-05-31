4213 Ridge Rd Unit A

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom apartment in quiet Nottingham neighborhood just off Bel Air Rd. Covered porch entry leads to a spacious living area with neutral carpeting and decorative fireplace! Nicely-sized eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet storage and access to the shared fenced yard. Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with custom tile shower and attractive pedestal sink. Washer and Dryer included for added convenience! Easy access to I-695 and I-95!
Cats welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5802758)