18 Glenmore Ave

Delightful 3 bed, 2 bath House with enclosed porch. Refinished hardwood floors through out the first floor. Light and bright living room with French doors that lead to a separate dining room. One full bath also located on the 1st floor. Off the dining room is a large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Off the kitchen is a large deck overlooking the back yard. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with new carpet and a large full bath. Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage space. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.