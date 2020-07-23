Apartment List
44 Accessible Apartments for rent in Olney, MD

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Olney with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apart...

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
3850 CLARA DOWNEY AVENUE
3850 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on main level. Granite countertops, with kitchen island. Wood floors on living & dining room. Elevator in building.
Results within 1 mile of Olney

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
2601 CAMELBACK LANE
2601 Camelback Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1051 sqft
Fabulous three bedroom and two full baths located on the first floor with sunroom and handicap accessible. New kitchen counters, new stove, & updated baths. Private patio overlooks common area. Beautiful brand new vinyl floors (not pictured).
Results within 5 miles of Olney
Verified

1 of 36

$
24 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

$
21 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,611
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1119 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

22 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,740
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,535
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 25

$
19 Units Available
Central Rockville
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,987
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified

1 of 27

7 Units Available
Central Rockville
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,902
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1102 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Verified

1 of 8

7 Units Available
Central Rockville
Palladian
38 Maryland Ave., #313, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the center of Rockville, where shops and restaurants are plentiful, the streets are brimming with activity and it’s all right at your fingertips.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
King Farm
926 HAVENCREST STREET
926 Havencrest Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3718 sqft
Welcome to King Farm! One of the few detached homes in the highly sought-after King Farm neighborhood, this home is in an ideal location for the DMV lifestyle.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
7903 BADENLOCH WAY
7903 Badenloch Way, Montgomery County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7903 BADENLOCH WAY in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Olney
Verified

1 of 24

$
27 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 39

$
20 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 19

16 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 27

26 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,651
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 13

29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,505
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 66

39 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1563 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 18

8 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,707
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
822 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

$
24 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,628
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified

1 of 5

$
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,609
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified

1 of 21

$
7 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,546
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 27

7 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,620
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,690
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified

1 of 27

$
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,026
1176 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
City Guide for Olney, MD

"Maryland, I'm coming home / Never worry about what I did wrong / And that I'll never be what my daddy wanted me to be / And I'll never see what my mama's dreams were / But I will sing / La la la la la la la la..." (-- Vonda Shepard, "Maryland")

When most people think of Maryland, they usually imagine crab cakes or "The Wire," right? But there’s more to the Old Line State than delicious seafood and drug deals, obviously. At least, that’s true of Olney, named one of the top 20 places to live in America by Forbes, and the only place in Maryland to earn such an honor (shocker!). There is one bummer about Olney: It takes fat stacks of cash to live happily here, and even then, finding a place to live may be as difficult as brokering peace in the Middle East. However, if you have good timing and have a great job, this is definitely the place to live, thanks to its walkable neighborhoods, retail and recreational amenities, and neighborly neighborhoods. Oh, and it would really help if you had at least a bachelors degree, since over 60 percent of residents do. Intimidated? Step away, sir; this almost-city is for winners only. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Olney, MD

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Olney with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Olney. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

