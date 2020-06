Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Now vacant are ready for occupancy. Upscale garage TH, with over 3,000 total sq ft. 9 ft. ceilings. Cheerful open floor plan, with bright kitchen, DR and sun room. Wrap around deck, features privacy screen and built in garden box. Upgraded 3 level bump-out gives added space for the master bath and LL family room. Fully finished lower level features a powder rm, laundry rm, a gas fireplace, and egress to garage and patio.