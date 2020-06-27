3226 SPARTAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous one-bedroom condo with balcony and pool view! Desirable convenient location in Olney close to shopping and grocery store. Open floor plan. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Additional room for storage or study. Cozy home! Lead-free certified. Move-in ready!