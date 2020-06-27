Gorgeous one-bedroom condo with balcony and pool view! Desirable convenient location in Olney close to shopping and grocery store. Open floor plan. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Additional room for storage or study. Cozy home! Lead-free certified. Move-in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3226 SPARTAN ROAD have any available units?
3226 SPARTAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3226 SPARTAN ROAD have?
Some of 3226 SPARTAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 SPARTAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3226 SPARTAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.