2604 Little Vista Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed

Stunning townhome and ready for move-in. The spacious living room is naturally bright giving you a cheerful atmosphere to host friends or share memories with loved ones. The easy flow to the dining room is great for when entertaining. The lovely kitchen has plenty of countertop and cabinet space to stay organized, while also providing sleek updated appliances to use for creating your recipes. The master bedroom is roomy, and with his/her closets you won’t have to fight over space. The additional two bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. A huge basement offers space for storage, gym, or recreational room. The backyard offers an outdoor space to relax in and bask the sun. The entire home has also been repainted just for you. The full bath has been upgraded with new flooring, along with a new water heater, washer and dryer locks and more this home is set and ready for you to move in. Near highly rated schools, restaurants, and shopping allows you to spend less time on the road and more time living. Reach out today to schedule a showing and see if this is a good fit for you before the amazing opportunity slips away.



