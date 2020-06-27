18431 Forest Crossing Court

Amenities

18431 Forest Crossing Ct, Olney, MD 20832 - Stunning single family colonial in Olney! This property is move-in ready with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Enjoy gleaming hardwood flooring on the main level. Formal living, dining rooms, and office. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage. Off the kitchen is the family room with copy gas fireplace and access to the large backyard perfect for entertaining. The upper level has 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master bedroom retreat is bright with a walk-in closet and ensuite featuring double sinks and soaking tub. Located within minutes to the ICC and other major commuter routes. Close to shopping, restaurants, and more in the heart of Olney.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5190535)