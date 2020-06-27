All apartments in Olney
18431 Forest Crossing Court

Location

18431 Forest Crossing Court, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18431 Forest Crossing Ct, Olney, MD 20832 - Stunning single family colonial in Olney! This property is move-in ready with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Enjoy gleaming hardwood flooring on the main level. Formal living, dining rooms, and office. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage. Off the kitchen is the family room with copy gas fireplace and access to the large backyard perfect for entertaining. The upper level has 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master bedroom retreat is bright with a walk-in closet and ensuite featuring double sinks and soaking tub. Located within minutes to the ICC and other major commuter routes. Close to shopping, restaurants, and more in the heart of Olney.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18431 Forest Crossing Court have any available units?
18431 Forest Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 18431 Forest Crossing Court have?
Some of 18431 Forest Crossing Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18431 Forest Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
18431 Forest Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18431 Forest Crossing Court pet-friendly?
No, 18431 Forest Crossing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 18431 Forest Crossing Court offer parking?
Yes, 18431 Forest Crossing Court offers parking.
Does 18431 Forest Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18431 Forest Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18431 Forest Crossing Court have a pool?
No, 18431 Forest Crossing Court does not have a pool.
Does 18431 Forest Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 18431 Forest Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18431 Forest Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18431 Forest Crossing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18431 Forest Crossing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18431 Forest Crossing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

