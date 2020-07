Amenities

Olney's Best! Two story condo~townhome in heart of Olney * Two Bedroom * 1 +1/2 Bath * Fireplace and a view of the lake from your balcony * Newer Fridge , stove, energy efficient window and sliding door * Washer/Dryer * Assigned parking * Walk to Shopping and all that Olney has to offer * Freshly painted * Vacant and very clean * link to easy on-line application with $55 fee * Good rental history a MUST, steady income, and credit too! Super Location!!