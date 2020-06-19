18166 WINDSOR HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic Sunny top floor 2 Level condo with new Kitchen! All brand new contemporary kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Table Space area with fireplace, Private balcony overlooks lovely trees & pond. 2 bdrms & full bath upstairs, large washer & dryer, Great views - very private, Very sunny too! 1 assigned parking spot with many more open spots, Walk to shops and restaurants, the lake, Tenant pays electric & water utility, 1 small pet under 30 lbs with pet deposit okay, Don't miss this one! Avail to move in March 7th. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT BEFORE APPLYING.