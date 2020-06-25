All apartments in Olney
17570 Macduff Avenue
17570 Macduff Avenue

17570 Macduff Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17570 Macduff Avenue, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
17570 Macduff Avenue Available 06/01/20 17570 Macduff Ave, Olney, MD 20832 - Cute as a Button! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Designer Touches Throughout. Finished Basement with Recessed Lighting, Luxury Bath and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Hardwood on Main Level. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen: Granite, Stainless Appliances, Built In Microwave, Slider to Back Yard. Owner Suite, Walk in Closet, Luxury Bath on Upper Level. Patio, fenced yard and shed, backs to open area. Great community with amenities, walk to pool, walk to bus stop. Assigned 2 spaces parking. Available June1. Security Deposit $2,400. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply Online, $45 per adult application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17570 Macduff Avenue have any available units?
17570 Macduff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17570 Macduff Avenue have?
Some of 17570 Macduff Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17570 Macduff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17570 Macduff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17570 Macduff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17570 Macduff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17570 Macduff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17570 Macduff Avenue offers parking.
Does 17570 Macduff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17570 Macduff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17570 Macduff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17570 Macduff Avenue has a pool.
Does 17570 Macduff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17570 Macduff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17570 Macduff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17570 Macduff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17570 Macduff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17570 Macduff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
