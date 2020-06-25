Amenities

17570 Macduff Avenue Available 06/01/20 17570 Macduff Ave, Olney, MD 20832 - Cute as a Button! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Designer Touches Throughout. Finished Basement with Recessed Lighting, Luxury Bath and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Hardwood on Main Level. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen: Granite, Stainless Appliances, Built In Microwave, Slider to Back Yard. Owner Suite, Walk in Closet, Luxury Bath on Upper Level. Patio, fenced yard and shed, backs to open area. Great community with amenities, walk to pool, walk to bus stop. Assigned 2 spaces parking. Available June1. Security Deposit $2,400. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Apply Online, $45 per adult application.



