All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:43 PM

318 ROFF POINT DRIVE

318 Roff Point Drive · (410) 647-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD 21113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs. As you walk up the cascading staircase you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath and a separate laundry room. The laundry room even has a storage closet behind the door for your extra belongings. When you walk up to the third floor you will find the master bedroom with a luxury bath , separate shower, and a walk in closet. For your private oasis, the master bedroom is on the entire third level. There is a storage shed for your use as well. The community has 2 outdoor pools, Fitness room, tennis courts, basketball court, tot lots and walking paths. This home is just minutes to FT Meade. Close to all of your shopping needs. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. BAD CREDIT WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Pets allowed on case by case basis. **Due to Covid-19 Virtual showings are preferred. If you are viewing in person please only 2 other people in the property at one time with your agent. ** Wearing a mask while inside the home is mandatory** and gloves if available. Good Credit is a Must. Pets allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE have any available units?
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 ROFF POINT DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity