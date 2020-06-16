318 ROFF POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs. As you walk up the cascading staircase you'll find two bedrooms, a full bath and a separate laundry room. The laundry room even has a storage closet behind the door for your extra belongings. When you walk up to the third floor you will find the master bedroom with a luxury bath , separate shower, and a walk in closet. For your private oasis, the master bedroom is on the entire third level. There is a storage shed for your use as well. The community has 2 outdoor pools, Fitness room, tennis courts, basketball court, tot lots and walking paths. This home is just minutes to FT Meade. Close to all of your shopping needs. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. BAD CREDIT WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Pets allowed on case by case basis. **Due to Covid-19 Virtual showings are preferred. If you are viewing in person please only 2 other people in the property at one time with your agent. ** Wearing a mask while inside the home is mandatory** and gloves if available. Good Credit is a Must. Pets allowed on case by case basis.