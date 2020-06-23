2662 APRIL DAWN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Great Location near shopping and recreation. Completely renovated home last year, everything is new in home, fenced back yard with shed. Off street drive way with one car garage. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. NO PETS, No Smokers.