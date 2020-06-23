Great Location near shopping and recreation. Completely renovated home last year, everything is new in home, fenced back yard with shed. Off street drive way with one car garage. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. NO PETS, No Smokers.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 2662 APRIL DAWN WAY have any available units?
2662 APRIL DAWN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2662 APRIL DAWN WAY have?
Some of 2662 APRIL DAWN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 APRIL DAWN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2662 APRIL DAWN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.