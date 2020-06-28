All apartments in Odenton
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2531 Briar Ridge Lane

2531 Briar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2531 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Bright and Spacious End Unit Garage Townhome - 2 level end unit townhome in Seven Oaks! Great condition with views of open green space. Large kitchen opens up into private yard, perfect for entertaining. Large garage with room for storage or workbench. Convenient location, close to major routes, shopping, and dining.

Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management

202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2359547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Briar Ridge Lane have any available units?
2531 Briar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2531 Briar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Briar Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Briar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2531 Briar Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2531 Briar Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Briar Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2531 Briar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Briar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Briar Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2531 Briar Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Briar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2531 Briar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Briar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Briar Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 Briar Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 Briar Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
