2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD

BACK ON MARKET - WOW, THIS BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS SEVEN OAKS TOWNHOME features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms; and includes a fully finished basement with a recreation area, bedroom, den/office and full bathroom; formal living and dining room areas lead into a large kitchen with island, breakfast area and laundry closet; reserved parking; approximately 2,255 sq ft of finished living space; within 5 minutes to Fort Meade, schools, shopping, etc.; professionally leased/managed; pet dog considered case-by-case; call for showing appointment!