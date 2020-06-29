All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:40 PM

2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD

2507 Blue Water Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Blue Water Boulevard, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BACK ON MARKET - WOW, THIS BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS SEVEN OAKS TOWNHOME features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms; and includes a fully finished basement with a recreation area, bedroom, den/office and full bathroom; formal living and dining room areas lead into a large kitchen with island, breakfast area and laundry closet; reserved parking; approximately 2,255 sq ft of finished living space; within 5 minutes to Fort Meade, schools, shopping, etc.; professionally leased/managed; pet dog considered case-by-case; call for showing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD have any available units?
2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 BLUE WATER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
