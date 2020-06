Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking

BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS CONDO SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. MODERN APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND PANTRY. SUNROOM/DEN WITH FRENCH DOOR GIVES WAY TO BALCONY. ELEVATOR BUILDING AND GATED COMMUNITY. GREAT LOCATION! LESS THAN 15 MINUTES FROM FT. MEADE/NSA. TURNOVER PREP IN PROGRESS. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT RENTAL, APPLY ONLINE, NO CERTIFIED FUNDS UNTIL APPROVED.