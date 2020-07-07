All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

2257 TIME DRIVE

2257 Time Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2257 Time Drive, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Single Family, backs to the woods. Recently updated upper level. Bottom level has a second kitchen, beautiful built ins, large bedroom and full bath. Walks out to large wooded backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 TIME DRIVE have any available units?
2257 TIME DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2257 TIME DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2257 TIME DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 TIME DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2257 TIME DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2257 TIME DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2257 TIME DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2257 TIME DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 TIME DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 TIME DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2257 TIME DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2257 TIME DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2257 TIME DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 TIME DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2257 TIME DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2257 TIME DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2257 TIME DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

