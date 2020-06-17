All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2035 ASTILBE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2035 ASTILBE WAY
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2035 ASTILBE WAY

2035 Astibe Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms. Engineered Hardwood flooring in dining room and living room. Living room also has gas fireplace. One car attached garage with additional storage and shelving. Community Pool, sidewalks, and play areas. Located within a few minutes to Ft. Meade this is a great opportunity to live by the base, also easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 32 nice central location for access to the Washington DC metro area, Baltimore and Annapolis. NO PETS ALLOWED, NO SMOKING, CREDIT SCORE 700+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 ASTILBE WAY have any available units?
2035 ASTILBE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2035 ASTILBE WAY have?
Some of 2035 ASTILBE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 ASTILBE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2035 ASTILBE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 ASTILBE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2035 ASTILBE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2035 ASTILBE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2035 ASTILBE WAY does offer parking.
Does 2035 ASTILBE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 ASTILBE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 ASTILBE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2035 ASTILBE WAY has a pool.
Does 2035 ASTILBE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2035 ASTILBE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 ASTILBE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 ASTILBE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 ASTILBE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College