2035 ASTILBE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms. Engineered Hardwood flooring in dining room and living room. Living room also has gas fireplace. One car attached garage with additional storage and shelving. Community Pool, sidewalks, and play areas. Located within a few minutes to Ft. Meade this is a great opportunity to live by the base, also easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 32 nice central location for access to the Washington DC metro area, Baltimore and Annapolis. NO PETS ALLOWED, NO SMOKING, CREDIT SCORE 700+