Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

2015 TEA ISLAND COURT

2015 Tea Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Tea Island Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
See the virtual tour at https://youtu.be/kjvAt9r8tFEThis 3 level town home boosts a HUGE Master bedroom with WALK IN CLOSET and attached master bath. Second and third bedrooms with full bath on the second level as well as separate laundry room. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and granite counters in both bathrooms Good credit and qualifying income. NO CATS. Dogs on a case by case basis. No Smoking and No Groups. Tenant pays utilities but WATER IS INCLUDED!! $50 per adult application fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT have any available units?
2015 TEA ISLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT have?
Some of 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2015 TEA ISLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT offer parking?
No, 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 TEA ISLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

