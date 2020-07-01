2015 TEA ISLAND COURT

Amenities

See the virtual tour at https://youtu.be/kjvAt9r8tFEThis 3 level town home boosts a HUGE Master bedroom with WALK IN CLOSET and attached master bath. Second and third bedrooms with full bath on the second level as well as separate laundry room. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and granite counters in both bathrooms Good credit and qualifying income. NO CATS. Dogs on a case by case basis. No Smoking and No Groups. Tenant pays utilities but WATER IS INCLUDED!! $50 per adult application fee applies.