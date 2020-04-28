All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1036 LILY WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1036 LILY WAY
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

1036 LILY WAY

1036 Lily Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1036 Lily Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available August 1, 2019. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath / 1 Half Bath Garaged Townhouse set against wooded area in Piney Orchard. Enjoy community amenities: pool, rec center, paths. Pets accepted case by case - $500 pet non refundable pet fee pp. $55 pp application fee, $2300 security deposit, Non smoking. Close to NSA, FT. Meade, Baltimore and Washington. Tenant responsible for Lawn care, Credit 600+, Income $81K+, move in date must be within 30 days of application. By appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 LILY WAY have any available units?
1036 LILY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1036 LILY WAY have?
Some of 1036 LILY WAY's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 LILY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1036 LILY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 LILY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 LILY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1036 LILY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1036 LILY WAY offers parking.
Does 1036 LILY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 LILY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 LILY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1036 LILY WAY has a pool.
Does 1036 LILY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1036 LILY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 LILY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 LILY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 LILY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 LILY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College