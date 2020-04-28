1036 LILY WAY

Amenities
Available August 1, 2019. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath / 1 Half Bath Garaged Townhouse set against wooded area in Piney Orchard. Enjoy community amenities: pool, rec center, paths. Pets accepted case by case - $500 pet non refundable pet fee pp. $55 pp application fee, $2300 security deposit, Non smoking. Close to NSA, FT. Meade, Baltimore and Washington. Tenant responsible for Lawn care, Credit 600+, Income $81K+, move in date must be within 30 days of application. By appointment only