1029 MEANDERING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage guest parking hot tub

Spacious END unit, garage townhouse in Piney Orchard! You will find an open living room with space for a dining area, a great kitchen with island, walk-in pantry & all major appliances, bright sunroom & a breakfast area - all on the main level! Upstairs are three big bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and a private full bathroom. Walkout level recreation room with gas fireplace & additional full bath! Full-size washer & dryer in laundry closet, one-car attached garage, rear deck backing to trees, plenty of visitor parking right next to unit - and much more! Fresh paint, new carpet & new kitchen flooring! Short drive to Odenton MARC Station, Fort Meade & NSA! Walk to GORC Park!