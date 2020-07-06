1029 MEANDERING WAY

Amenities
Spacious END unit, garage townhouse in Piney Orchard! You will find an open living room with space for a dining area, a great kitchen with island, walk-in pantry & all major appliances, bright sunroom & a breakfast area - all on the main level! Upstairs are three big bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and a private full bathroom. Walkout level recreation room with gas fireplace & additional full bath! Full-size washer & dryer in laundry closet, one-car attached garage, rear deck backing to trees, plenty of visitor parking right next to unit - and much more! Fresh paint, new carpet & new kitchen flooring! Short drive to Odenton MARC Station, Fort Meade & NSA! Walk to GORC Park!