All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1029 MEANDERING WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1029 MEANDERING WAY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

1029 MEANDERING WAY

1029 Meandering Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1029 Meandering Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Spacious END unit, garage townhouse in Piney Orchard! You will find an open living room with space for a dining area, a great kitchen with island, walk-in pantry & all major appliances, bright sunroom & a breakfast area - all on the main level! Upstairs are three big bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and a private full bathroom. Walkout level recreation room with gas fireplace & additional full bath! Full-size washer & dryer in laundry closet, one-car attached garage, rear deck backing to trees, plenty of visitor parking right next to unit - and much more! Fresh paint, new carpet & new kitchen flooring! Short drive to Odenton MARC Station, Fort Meade & NSA! Walk to GORC Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 MEANDERING WAY have any available units?
1029 MEANDERING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1029 MEANDERING WAY have?
Some of 1029 MEANDERING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 MEANDERING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1029 MEANDERING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 MEANDERING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1029 MEANDERING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1029 MEANDERING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1029 MEANDERING WAY offers parking.
Does 1029 MEANDERING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 MEANDERING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 MEANDERING WAY have a pool?
No, 1029 MEANDERING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1029 MEANDERING WAY have accessible units?
No, 1029 MEANDERING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 MEANDERING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 MEANDERING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 MEANDERING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 MEANDERING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College