North Potomac, MD
5 FOREST LANDING COURT
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

5 FOREST LANDING COURT

5 Forest Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Forest Landing Court, North Potomac, MD 20850

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Well maintained LARGE brick townhouse (1,464 above grade) with sunken LR and very high ceilings, separate DR and large eat-in kitchen w/ almost new appliances and granite counter-tops. Hardwood floors across main level. Large finished basement w/ high ceilings and brick wood burn fireplace. Deck off the kitchen. 3 BRs, 2 full & 2 half baths. Large laundry and storage area. The included community center and huge pool is wonderful! There are also tennis courts and private ball field and last but not least, the lovely Stonebridge Lake with popular paved trail around the lake. Stone Mill Elem School is about a mile up the road and the sought-after Wootton High School is just a little further. All other conveniences are nearby. 2 year lease please. Pets on case-by-case. One month security deposit and decent credit and references. No satellite dish please. Showing by appt with owner/broker. One party at a time must wear masks and remove shoes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT have any available units?
5 FOREST LANDING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT have?
Some of 5 FOREST LANDING COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 FOREST LANDING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 FOREST LANDING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 FOREST LANDING COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 FOREST LANDING COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT offer parking?
No, 5 FOREST LANDING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 FOREST LANDING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5 FOREST LANDING COURT has a pool.
Does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 FOREST LANDING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 FOREST LANDING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 FOREST LANDING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 FOREST LANDING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
