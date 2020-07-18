5 FOREST LANDING COURT

Amenities

Well maintained LARGE brick townhouse (1,464 above grade) with sunken LR and very high ceilings, separate DR and large eat-in kitchen w/ almost new appliances and granite counter-tops. Hardwood floors across main level. Large finished basement w/ high ceilings and brick wood burn fireplace. Deck off the kitchen. 3 BRs, 2 full & 2 half baths. Large laundry and storage area. The included community center and huge pool is wonderful! There are also tennis courts and private ball field and last but not least, the lovely Stonebridge Lake with popular paved trail around the lake. Stone Mill Elem School is about a mile up the road and the sought-after Wootton High School is just a little further. All other conveniences are nearby. 2 year lease please. Pets on case-by-case. One month security deposit and decent credit and references. No satellite dish please. Showing by appt with owner/broker. One party at a time must wear masks and remove shoes.