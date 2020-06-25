Amenities

15217 Gravenstein Way Available 09/01/20 Coming Soon! Fantastic 5 / 3.5 Brick Colonial on Private Cul-de-sac - Potomac Grove! Feeds to Q. O. HS - [5 bed / 3.5 bath ] Bright and Airy floor-plan. Gorgeous 2-story foyer, hardwood floors, updates galore. Shows like a model! Gourmet eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, center island, custom backsplash, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Amazing screened in sunporch AND deck off living room. Large fenced rear yard with amazing landscaping and trees. Massive master bedroom with luxury bath and walk-in closet. Fully finished walkout lower level. 2 car garage. Pets considered case by case.



(RLNE4897000)