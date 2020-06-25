All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

15217 Gravenstein Way

15217 Gravenstein Way · (240) 702-2600 ext. 2604
Location

15217 Gravenstein Way, North Potomac, MD 20878

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 15217 Gravenstein Way · Avail. Sep 1

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4220 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15217 Gravenstein Way Available 09/01/20 Coming Soon! Fantastic 5 / 3.5 Brick Colonial on Private Cul-de-sac - Potomac Grove! Feeds to Q. O. HS - [5 bed / 3.5 bath ] Bright and Airy floor-plan. Gorgeous 2-story foyer, hardwood floors, updates galore. Shows like a model! Gourmet eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, center island, custom backsplash, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Amazing screened in sunporch AND deck off living room. Large fenced rear yard with amazing landscaping and trees. Massive master bedroom with luxury bath and walk-in closet. Fully finished walkout lower level. 2 car garage. Pets considered case by case.

(RLNE4897000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15217 Gravenstein Way have any available units?
15217 Gravenstein Way has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15217 Gravenstein Way have?
Some of 15217 Gravenstein Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15217 Gravenstein Way currently offering any rent specials?
15217 Gravenstein Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15217 Gravenstein Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15217 Gravenstein Way is pet friendly.
Does 15217 Gravenstein Way offer parking?
Yes, 15217 Gravenstein Way offers parking.
Does 15217 Gravenstein Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15217 Gravenstein Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15217 Gravenstein Way have a pool?
No, 15217 Gravenstein Way does not have a pool.
Does 15217 Gravenstein Way have accessible units?
No, 15217 Gravenstein Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15217 Gravenstein Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15217 Gravenstein Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15217 Gravenstein Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15217 Gravenstein Way does not have units with air conditioning.
