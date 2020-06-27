14317 OUTPOST WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in Stonebridge community. Master BR on main level, three bedrooms on second level and one office in the lower level. Three full bathrooms and one half. Over $100K spent for renovations. Jenn-Air stove, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung refrigerator, all renovated bathrooms(Kohls,toto), Carrier furnace, New Carrier AC, Gas fireplace, Samsung washer/dryer, new carpet, fresh paint and much more. Nature gas cooking is available.Back to woods with lake view. Excellent schools and convenient location.Listing agent is the owner.