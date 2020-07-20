All apartments in North Potomac
Home
/
North Potomac, MD
/
13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:00 AM

13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE

13930 Saddleview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13930 Saddleview Drive, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4Beds, 2.5Baths a beautiful single family home with town home price in a famous Wootton High School District. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Contertops. Upgraded Bathrooms.Hardwood Floors in Upper Level and Main Level. Huge Deck and fenced Backyard with privacy. Fully finished lower level with additional room. Windows will be replaced, Will touch-up paint, shampoo carpet. Available July 1st. Pets case by case and with $400 pets deposit and $50 pets rent. Vacant (Current tenant moved out and will remove all left-over personal items this week). Please follow all Corona-19 guidelines. If any of your party with any corona-19 related synonyms, please do not show. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
