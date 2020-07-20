13930 SADDLEVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4Beds, 2.5Baths a beautiful single family home with town home price in a famous Wootton High School District. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Contertops. Upgraded Bathrooms.Hardwood Floors in Upper Level and Main Level. Huge Deck and fenced Backyard with privacy. Fully finished lower level with additional room. Windows will be replaced, Will touch-up paint, shampoo carpet. Available July 1st. Pets case by case and with $400 pets deposit and $50 pets rent. Vacant (Current tenant moved out and will remove all left-over personal items this week). Please follow all Corona-19 guidelines. If any of your party with any corona-19 related synonyms, please do not show. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.