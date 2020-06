Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 5BD/3.5BA on Large Corner Lot in Westleigh. Feeds to WoottonBeautiful corner lot on quiet cul-de-sac in absolutely gorgeous neighborhood! Huge updated kitchen with large center island walks out to private patio. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, hardwood flooring, front loading washer/dryer on main level laundry, two-car garage, finished basement with separate bedroom and private bath! Close to METRO, 270 & NIH. Sorry no pets, no exceptions.