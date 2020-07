Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Move-in this week and enjoy the rest of the summer relaxing on the newly-refinished patio off the sunlit kitchen! Basement is finished with carpets to keep you warm and comfortable year-round. Enjoy the nearby basketball court, playground, and community pool. Nearby shopping includes the newly-renovated RIO, Travilah Square, Downtown Crown, Kentlands, and Rockville Town Center. Come September 1st, 2019, you'll start school at Stone Mill ES, Cabin John MS, and Thomas S Wootton HS.