11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE

11120 Lake Breeze Drive · (301) 490-5400
Location

11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2962 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property. Newly Renovated Bright Modern Single Family Home in Great School District, New Windows (Andersen) and Doors, New Hardwood floor (2nd floor) installed recently. Flatstone patio and a lot of upgrades, Back to Woods, Tenant occupied, 24 hours notice please, available move in date 09/01/2020. Video Tour Link sent by request. Tenant Application link will be sent after receiving application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

