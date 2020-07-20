All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

10512 SMITHY COURT

10512 Smithy Court · No Longer Available
Location

10512 Smithy Court, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located in the convenient Stonebridge community this spacious end unit townhome could be yours to rent. This is a well maintained property with 3 bed rooms with two full baths and one half bath. All appliances in working order. Located in a quiet family neighborhood. 5 minutes to commercial shopping and 10 minutes to Downtown Crown and 270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 SMITHY COURT have any available units?
10512 SMITHY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10512 SMITHY COURT have?
Some of 10512 SMITHY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 SMITHY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10512 SMITHY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 SMITHY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10512 SMITHY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 10512 SMITHY COURT offer parking?
No, 10512 SMITHY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10512 SMITHY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10512 SMITHY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 SMITHY COURT have a pool?
No, 10512 SMITHY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10512 SMITHY COURT have accessible units?
No, 10512 SMITHY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 SMITHY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 SMITHY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 SMITHY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 SMITHY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
