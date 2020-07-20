Located in the convenient Stonebridge community this spacious end unit townhome could be yours to rent. This is a well maintained property with 3 bed rooms with two full baths and one half bath. All appliances in working order. Located in a quiet family neighborhood. 5 minutes to commercial shopping and 10 minutes to Downtown Crown and 270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10512 SMITHY COURT have any available units?
10512 SMITHY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10512 SMITHY COURT have?
Some of 10512 SMITHY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 SMITHY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10512 SMITHY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.