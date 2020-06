Amenities

Outstanding home with amenities galore! Gleaming hardwoods, stunning pillars, walls of windows, tons of natural light, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, chair rail, high-end light fixtures, tray and cathedral ceilings - You name it and this place has it! All that combined with being at the end of the cul-de-sac and a beautiful yard! A true five bedroom! Move-in ready! Make an appointment today!