9741 Evening Bird Ln

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Massive 3 Bed/3.5 Bath End of Group Townhome in Laurel! Walk inside to a beautiful tiled foyer with a half bath! An open living and dining room has tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. The updated eat in kitchen provides ample counter/cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar! Walk on out to your nice outdoor deck providing outdoor entertainment. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated bathroom with a shower/tub combo! The top floor is a huge master suite with a walk in closet and added finished space! The master bathroom is gorgeous with ample vanity space, a jetted tub and separated glass enclosed shower! There is also a nice laundry room for easy access!



The fully finished basement has open space for indoor activities and a full 3rd bathroom with a shower/tub combo. There is a separated storage space and direct access to the backyard!



Community offers many ammenities including rentable clubhouse, pool, walking trails, etc.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5914036)