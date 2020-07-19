All apartments in North Laurel
9741 Evening Bird Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9741 Evening Bird Ln

9741 Evening Bird Lane · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9741 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2825 · Avail. now

$2,825

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Massive 3 Bed/3.5 Bath End of Group Townhome in Laurel! Walk inside to a beautiful tiled foyer with a half bath! An open living and dining room has tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. The updated eat in kitchen provides ample counter/cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar! Walk on out to your nice outdoor deck providing outdoor entertainment. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated bathroom with a shower/tub combo! The top floor is a huge master suite with a walk in closet and added finished space! The master bathroom is gorgeous with ample vanity space, a jetted tub and separated glass enclosed shower! There is also a nice laundry room for easy access!

The fully finished basement has open space for indoor activities and a full 3rd bathroom with a shower/tub combo. There is a separated storage space and direct access to the backyard!

Community offers many ammenities including rentable clubhouse, pool, walking trails, etc.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5914036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9741 Evening Bird Ln have any available units?
9741 Evening Bird Ln has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9741 Evening Bird Ln have?
Some of 9741 Evening Bird Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9741 Evening Bird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9741 Evening Bird Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9741 Evening Bird Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9741 Evening Bird Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9741 Evening Bird Ln offer parking?
No, 9741 Evening Bird Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9741 Evening Bird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9741 Evening Bird Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9741 Evening Bird Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9741 Evening Bird Ln has a pool.
Does 9741 Evening Bird Ln have accessible units?
No, 9741 Evening Bird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9741 Evening Bird Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9741 Evening Bird Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9741 Evening Bird Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9741 Evening Bird Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
