Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9709 Whiskey Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9709 Whiskey Run

9709 Whiskey Run · No Longer Available
Location

9709 Whiskey Run, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA Townhome in Laurel, MD (Howard County) - Gorgeous 2 BR/2BA townhome now available in Laurel, MD (Howard County) offering an entry way with a coat closet, carpeted living room, full hall bath and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is fully loaded and includes a dishwasher. Upstairs the home features two spacious carpeted bedrooms. The full hall bath has a standing tiled/tub shower. The lower level of the home has a carpeted clubroom, laundry/utility room and additional space for storage, there is even an additional fridge on this level of the home.

Sorry, No pets.

Please text / call 443-758-1005 or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com for details.

Here is a link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

Good Credit Score required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 Whiskey Run have any available units?
9709 Whiskey Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9709 Whiskey Run have?
Some of 9709 Whiskey Run's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 Whiskey Run currently offering any rent specials?
9709 Whiskey Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 Whiskey Run pet-friendly?
No, 9709 Whiskey Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9709 Whiskey Run offer parking?
No, 9709 Whiskey Run does not offer parking.
Does 9709 Whiskey Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9709 Whiskey Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 Whiskey Run have a pool?
Yes, 9709 Whiskey Run has a pool.
Does 9709 Whiskey Run have accessible units?
No, 9709 Whiskey Run does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 Whiskey Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9709 Whiskey Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 9709 Whiskey Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 9709 Whiskey Run does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

