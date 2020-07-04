9666 Glendower Court, North Laurel, MD 20723 Savage - Guilford
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious unit in Howard County. 3 floor 2 bedroom 2.5 baths with large deck in back. Must see - move in ready. First months rent and processing fee due in CERTIFIED FUNDS with application. Security deposit required in CERTIFIED FUNDS due at time of move in. *Agent is the Owner* Section 8 welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
