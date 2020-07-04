All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

9666 GLENDOWER COURT

9666 Glendower Court · No Longer Available
North Laurel
Savage - Guilford
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

9666 Glendower Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious unit in Howard County. 3 floor 2 bedroom 2.5 baths with large deck in back. Must see - move in ready. First months rent and processing fee due in CERTIFIED FUNDS with application. Security deposit required in CERTIFIED FUNDS due at time of move in. *Agent is the Owner* Section 8 welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT have any available units?
9666 GLENDOWER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT have?
Some of 9666 GLENDOWER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9666 GLENDOWER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9666 GLENDOWER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9666 GLENDOWER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9666 GLENDOWER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT offer parking?
No, 9666 GLENDOWER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9666 GLENDOWER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT have a pool?
No, 9666 GLENDOWER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT have accessible units?
No, 9666 GLENDOWER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9666 GLENDOWER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9666 GLENDOWER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9666 GLENDOWER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

