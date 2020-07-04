9666 GLENDOWER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Spacious unit in Howard County. 3 floor 2 bedroom 2.5 baths with large deck in back. Must see - move in ready. First months rent and processing fee due in CERTIFIED FUNDS with application. Security deposit required in CERTIFIED FUNDS due at time of move in. *Agent is the Owner* Section 8 welcome