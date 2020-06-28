9625 Hadleigh Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full and one half bath townhome with loft in Laurel! First floor features include a laminate hardwood foyer that leads to a spacious family room, access to a 1 car garage and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. The second floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a a second living area with decorative marble fireplace, separate dining room, and bath. A fully renovated eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops, newer cabinets with plenty of storage space, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The third floor has a full hall bath and 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space, including a unique master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets, loft that would make a great home office or lounge area and an impressive master bath with a tiled soaker tub and custom tiled flooring. The private deck would be great for entertaining guests and tenants have plenty of parking options to include a 1 car garage with 2 car driveway and plenty of guest parking!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



3D TOUR

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vvaF7jqhnfQ



(RLNE5097789)