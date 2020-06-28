9625 Hadleigh Ct

All apartments in North Laurel
Location

9625 Hadleigh Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 full and one half bath townhome with loft in Laurel! First floor features include a laminate hardwood foyer that leads to a spacious family room, access to a 1 car garage and laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. The second floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a a second living area with decorative marble fireplace, separate dining room, and bath. A fully renovated eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops, newer cabinets with plenty of storage space, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The third floor has a full hall bath and 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space, including a unique master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets, loft that would make a great home office or lounge area and an impressive master bath with a tiled soaker tub and custom tiled flooring. The private deck would be great for entertaining guests and tenants have plenty of parking options to include a 1 car garage with 2 car driveway and plenty of guest parking!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

3D TOUR
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vvaF7jqhnfQ

(RLNE5097789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Hadleigh Ct have any available units?
9625 Hadleigh Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9625 Hadleigh Ct have?
Some of 9625 Hadleigh Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Hadleigh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Hadleigh Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Hadleigh Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9625 Hadleigh Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9625 Hadleigh Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9625 Hadleigh Ct offers parking.
Does 9625 Hadleigh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9625 Hadleigh Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Hadleigh Ct have a pool?
No, 9625 Hadleigh Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Hadleigh Ct have accessible units?
No, 9625 Hadleigh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Hadleigh Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9625 Hadleigh Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9625 Hadleigh Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9625 Hadleigh Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
