9401 Eddy Line

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed9e31f083 ---- Beautiful end of group townhouse available in Riverwalk. Only six years old! Excellent location with convenience access to 32, 1, 95, 295, and 29. Open main level with living room/dining room combo, gourmet kitchen with center island, granite and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large walk-in closet and attached bath. Laundry on bedroom level! Grass cutting and landscaping included. Don\'t delay, schedule a showing today!