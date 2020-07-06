All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

9401 Eddy Line

9401 Eddy Line Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Eddy Line Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed9e31f083 ---- Beautiful end of group townhouse available in Riverwalk. Only six years old! Excellent location with convenience access to 32, 1, 95, 295, and 29. Open main level with living room/dining room combo, gourmet kitchen with center island, granite and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large walk-in closet and attached bath. Laundry on bedroom level! Grass cutting and landscaping included. Don\'t delay, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Eddy Line have any available units?
9401 Eddy Line doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9401 Eddy Line have?
Some of 9401 Eddy Line's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Eddy Line currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Eddy Line is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Eddy Line pet-friendly?
No, 9401 Eddy Line is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9401 Eddy Line offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Eddy Line offers parking.
Does 9401 Eddy Line have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Eddy Line does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Eddy Line have a pool?
No, 9401 Eddy Line does not have a pool.
Does 9401 Eddy Line have accessible units?
No, 9401 Eddy Line does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Eddy Line have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Eddy Line does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 Eddy Line have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9401 Eddy Line has units with air conditioning.

