Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE

9388 Rock Ripple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9388 Rock Ripple Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow!How to begin? This home has gorgeous light thruout, Backs to open space; backs to a wooded conservation area, offering a lot of privacy. Very large 2-car Garage.conveniently located right in the front...even has the ability for an electric car. The kitchen really is gorgeous...how about granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances,a huge refrigerator, including ice-maker, Built-in Microwave. High Ceilings upstairs & on Main Level. Very large beautifully finished lower level w/Walk-Out.Custom shades thruout. Yes..Master BR has 2 walk-in closets, 2 sinks, Shower and a Bench ! The other 2 bedrooms are nicely-sized w/good-sized closets.. Prefer to purchase? Great! Home is available for sale, so move-in now and settle later. Perfect for Rent w/option to Buy! June move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE have any available units?
9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE have?
Some of 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE does offer parking.
Does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE have a pool?
No, 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
