9388 ROCK RIPPLE LANE

Amenities
Wow!How to begin? This home has gorgeous light thruout, Backs to open space; backs to a wooded conservation area, offering a lot of privacy. Very large 2-car Garage.conveniently located right in the front...even has the ability for an electric car. The kitchen really is gorgeous...how about granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances,a huge refrigerator, including ice-maker, Built-in Microwave. High Ceilings upstairs & on Main Level. Very large beautifully finished lower level w/Walk-Out.Custom shades thruout. Yes..Master BR has 2 walk-in closets, 2 sinks, Shower and a Bench ! The other 2 bedrooms are nicely-sized w/good-sized closets.. Prefer to purchase? Great! Home is available for sale, so move-in now and settle later. Perfect for Rent w/option to Buy! June move-in!