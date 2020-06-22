All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9360 Canterbury Riding

9360 Canterbury Riding · No Longer Available
Location

9360 Canterbury Riding, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/20504b70d1 ----
Clothes Dryer
Clothes Washer
Cooktop
Drapery/Curtain Rods
Existing W/W Carpet
Garbage Disposer
Screens
Shades/Blinds
Storm Doors
Stove Or Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 Canterbury Riding have any available units?
9360 Canterbury Riding doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 9360 Canterbury Riding currently offering any rent specials?
9360 Canterbury Riding isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 Canterbury Riding pet-friendly?
No, 9360 Canterbury Riding is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9360 Canterbury Riding offer parking?
No, 9360 Canterbury Riding does not offer parking.
Does 9360 Canterbury Riding have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9360 Canterbury Riding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 Canterbury Riding have a pool?
No, 9360 Canterbury Riding does not have a pool.
Does 9360 Canterbury Riding have accessible units?
No, 9360 Canterbury Riding does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 Canterbury Riding have units with dishwashers?
No, 9360 Canterbury Riding does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9360 Canterbury Riding have units with air conditioning?
No, 9360 Canterbury Riding does not have units with air conditioning.
